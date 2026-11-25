Those four seats have huge Muslim and Dalit populations and the Congress has been seeking to build a Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin political identity that could complement the SP's traditional support base.

Masood expressed doubts over SP's commitment to the alliance, saying there is a lack of seriousness in this matter.

"How can they release names even before the talks are finalized?" he asked.

"While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other," he said.