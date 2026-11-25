Congress fumes after SP releases candidates list amid seat-sharing talks
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP)'s decision to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections amid unresolved seat-sharing talks with the Congress party has reportedly stirred the pot. The list includes five candidates, four of whom are sitting MLAs. The Congress is particularly upset because four of the five announced candidates are from western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, which is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress UP working president Imran Masood.
Tensions rise
Congress upset over SP's decision to announce candidates
Those four seats have huge Muslim and Dalit populations and the Congress has been seeking to build a Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin political identity that could complement the SP's traditional support base.
Masood expressed doubts over SP's commitment to the alliance, saying there is a lack of seriousness in this matter.
"How can they release names even before the talks are finalized?" he asked.
"While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other," he said.
Seat discussions
'Don't understand whether you want to fight Congress or BJP'
The SP's decision to field candidates from Saharanpur district goes against the Congress's demand for a say in candidate selection there.
"When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us," Masood said, adding, "We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not."
Performance impact
Congress demands more seats in UP Assembly elections
The SP's candidate list was released after the second round of seat-sharing talks with the Congress in New Delhi.
The central issue is how many constituencies each party will contest in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
The SP has offered 26 seats to Congress, while Congress demanded around 130 seats.
The Congress is seeking a larger share of seats in the Assembly elections after its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Historical context
We want you and us to hold serious discussions: Yadav
The surprise move came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeared to call for better understanding between the allies over seat-sharing.
"We want you and us to hold serious discussions...to ensure our 'alliance' wins in most constituencies. Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said in a post on X.