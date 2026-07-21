Speaker said government's approval needed for NEET discussion: Rahul Gandhi 

He further slammed the action meted out to protesters, saying, "This is no way to treat young people."

"These students...are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr. Ambani and Mr. Adani, the RSS's complete takeover of the education system...They watch Ambani's wedding and ₹1,000 crores being spent...while they have no money to open a business...This is much bigger than education."

He will meet the injured protesters with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.