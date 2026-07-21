Speaker said government's approval needed for NEET discussion: Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the opposition that he would have to consult the government first before allowing a discussion on the NEET paper leak. Both Houses have been adjourned till 2:00pm amid sloganeering by opposition members on various matters, including the leak and violence against protesters on Monday. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to students and "stop this nonsense of thrashing students."
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'They are complaining because of Ambani and Adani'
He further slammed the action meted out to protesters, saying, "This is no way to treat young people."
"These students...are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr. Ambani and Mr. Adani, the RSS's complete takeover of the education system...They watch Ambani's wedding and ₹1,000 crores being spent...while they have no money to open a business...This is much bigger than education."
He will meet the injured protesters with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Accountability call
'Opposition won't let this be buried'
In a post on X, he said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Birla with other opposition MPs to push for their demand.
"Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he said.
He asked what Parliament was doing about youth issues if it couldn't discuss their future.
"The Opposition will not let this be buried," he said.
Ministerial accountability
Congress leaders demand explanation from government
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also demanded Education Minister Pradhan explain his failures in the House.
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed outrage over police action against student protesters, announcing he wouldn't celebrate his birthday in protest against the government's actions.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) also protested in Parliament. MP Dimple Yadav said, "The situation across the country is such that the youth want to voice their concerns, yet the government refuses to listen."