'Staged': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's farmer meet on trade deal

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met with representatives of 17 major farmer unions at his Parliament office. According to Gandhi, the farmers raised concerns about the India-US framework trade deal, fearing it could hurt Indian agriculture, especially corn, soybean, cotton, fruit, and nut farming, NDTV reported. They demanded a nationwide movement to oppose the deal and safeguard their rights and incomes.

Counterclaims BJP calls Gandhi's claims 'fake' Reacting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Gandhi's claims as "fake" and "fabricated." Union Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted as accusing Gandhi of misleading farmers with a "stage-managed, most artificial and fake narrative." He alleged that the Congress leader was trying to confuse hardworking "annadatas" (farmers) and provoke them against the government's economic policy.

Trade agreement Details of India-US interim trade agreement The India-US interim trade agreement has reduced tariff barriers for India, while claiming to account for India's domestic agricultural sensitivities and the US's demand for market access. The US has agreed to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian products from as high as 50% to 18%. This is expected to benefit Indian exports in textiles, leather, footwear, and pharmaceuticals.

Product exclusion Government claims farm products excluded from deal The government has claimed that 90-95% of Indian farm products are excluded from the deal, thus safeguarding farmers' interests. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always prioritizes farmers' welfare in international trade agreements. He said the deal protects farmers producing staples like wheat, rice, corn, and soya.

