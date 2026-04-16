Stalin begins statewide protest against delimitation bill, burns copy 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a statewide protest against the central government's proposed delimitation exercise. Wearing all black, Stalin raised the black flag as a mark of protest and also burned a copy of what he described as a "black law." The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to change the size and composition of state legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha .

Protest expansion BJP's arrogance must collapse, says Stalin Stalin has urged people across Tamil Nadu to join the protest by hoisting black flags at their homes. He claimed that past resistance from Tamil Nadu had forced the central government to back down on similar issues. "May the resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! May the arrogance of the fascist BJP collapse," he said in a post on X.

Political maneuvering DMK working on strategy to counter delimitation exercise The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), headed by Stalin, has been working on a strategy to counter the delimitation exercise. Stalin had earlier convened an emergency meeting of party MPs and district secretaries to discuss the issue. He alleged that the proposed changes are a "massive, historic injustice" against Tamil Nadu and southern states, asking if they were being punished for contributing to India's progress.

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Legislative changes Lok Sabha expansion, women's reservation in focus of Centre The Centre has proposed a significant overhaul of the composition of the Lower House through The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 members to 850 members. Of these, 815 seats will be for states and 35 for Union Territories. It also intends to implement women's reservation before the 2029 General Elections by amending the 2023 Act.

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