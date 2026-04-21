'BJP punishing progressive states': Stalin releases video ahead of polls 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has released a video ahead of the state polls, where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the proposed delimitation exercise. He said it was an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu . In the video message on X, he linked the issue to population control and industrial success. His comments come after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill didn't get a two-thirds majority in Parliament, halting delimitation-linked reforms.

Political defense Stalin defends his 5-year record "As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it...The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes," he said. Stalin also recalled being called "more dangerous" than his father during the 2021 Assembly elections. "I can never be compared to Karunanidhi....When they say I'm more dangerous than such a leader (Karunaidhi), one thing comes to my mind: I will always be dangerous to those who try to betray Tamil Nadu and hinder our progress."

Record 'Education the only thing that cannot be taken' He defended his record over the last five years, citing welfare schemes and economic growth indicators. He highlighted initiatives like maternity aid and free bus travel for women as key achievements. Emphasizing education's importance, he spoke about schemes aimed at empowering youth through school breakfast programs and laptops for students. "Education is the only thing no one can ever take from you," he said.

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Accusations made BJP accused of spreading false propaganda Stalin also accused the BJP of spreading "false propaganda" that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is anti-Hindu. He defended his government's record on temple consecration ceremonies and recovery of temple lands. He alleged that the BJP controls the AIADMK, calling it a "subservient party." Positioning himself as a protector of minority rights, he promised his government would stand with vulnerable communities.