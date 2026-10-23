Shivakumar alleges sting operation attempt on him with Meta glasses 

Shivakumar said he asked his officials to look into the industrialist's background.

He claimed that the visitor wore the Meta glasses only during meetings with him and Satheesan, but not with other leaders.

"I have a special power given to me by God. Just by looking at someone's face, I can understand why he has come to meet me and what his intentions might be," Shivakumar said

He did not reveal the identity of this person.