Shivakumar alleges sting operation attempt on him with Meta glasses
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that an industrialist tried to conduct a sting operation on him and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The industrialist, according to Shivakumar, wore Meta smart glasses during their meeting, which made him suspicious. In an interview with Asianet Suvarna News, he said the visitor had initially talked about business but then switched to politics.
Suspicion raised
Shivakumar asked officials to probe industrialist's background
Shivakumar said he asked his officials to look into the industrialist's background.
He claimed that the visitor wore the Meta glasses only during meetings with him and Satheesan, but not with other leaders.
"I have a special power given to me by God. Just by looking at someone's face, I can understand why he has come to meet me and what his intentions might be," Shivakumar said
He did not reveal the identity of this person.
Warning issued
Cabinet colleagues warned to be careful of entrapment attempts
Shivakumar also warned his Cabinet colleagues to be careful of possible entrapment attempts through personal assistants and phone calls.
He said he has records of these incidents but will not disclose them immediately.
"I have called them all and kept records. Not now. When the time comes, I will say what has to be said," he said.
Video dispute
Allegations come amid controversy over sting-operation videos involving Siddaramaiah
The allegations come amid a controversy over alleged sting-operation videos involving former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The dispute has led to accusations of a conspiracy to tarnish Siddaramaiah's image.
Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged that clips from 2011 were used by Shivakumar to remove Siddaramaiah from office and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the controversy.
Legal action
Siddaramaiah has approached a Bengaluru court
Siddaramaiah has approached a Bengaluru court to stop the circulation of these videos and requested a police probe.
The court on Tuesday granted an interim injunction restraining 42 media organizations and digital platforms from publishing or circulating two videos allegedly linked to Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka's cybercrime police also registered an FIR and detained two people for questioning over the alleged circulation of videos targeting Siddaramaiah.