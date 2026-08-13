Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked inside Nanded gurdwara; rushed to hospital
What's the story
Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a nihang inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday. The incident took place when Badal was visiting the gurudwara with his family, including his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal MP. According to India Today, he was attacked with a sharp weapon, said to be a kirpan. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was deployed as part of his security detail, was also injured.
Medical update
Badal suffers non-life-threatening injury
Badal suffered an injury on his hand, which is said to be non-life-threatening.
After the attack, Badal was rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for treatment.
A video post-attack showed him walking with a saffron cloth wrapped around his right hand.
Akali Dal sources told NDTV that he is receiving treatment at the private facility in Nanded.
Suspect
Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry
The Indian Express, citing sources, reported that the accused nihang was with three other nihangs and that the SAD leader suffered injuries on his shoulder as well.
The report said the four nihangs attacked him, with one wielding the weapon.
Police detained the attacker, identified as Nihang Jaspal Singh Tejpal, immediately after the attack and are questioning him.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the attack on Badal, who is covered by Z-plus security.
Past incident
Badal earlier survived assassination attempt outside Golden Temple
This is not the first time Badal has been attacked.
On December 4, 2024, he survived an assassination attempt outside Amritsar's Golden Temple.
The gunman, pro-Khalistan hardliner Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at the leader but was quickly overpowered by bystanders, causing the bullet to miss Badal.
The attack happened while he was performing 'sewadar' duties after Akal Takht pronounced 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and other Akali Dal leaders for their "mistakes" committed in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.