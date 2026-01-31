Sunetra Pawar elected as NCP's Maharashtra legislature leader
What's the story
Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, was on Saturday elected as the leader of the party's legislature wing in Maharashtra. This decision followed the tragic death of her husband, creating a vacancy in the leadership position. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, where senior leader Dilip Walse Patil proposed Sunetra's name and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal seconded it.
Oath ceremony
Swearing-in ceremony of Sunetra as Deputy CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of Sunetra Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister will be held at 5pm in Mumbai. This comes after the tragic death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28. The couple's younger son, Jay, was also present during the meeting where Sunetra paid floral tributes to her late husband.
Political career
Sunetra contested Lok Sabha elections in 2024
Sunetra Pawar has largely maintained a low public profile until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when she contested from Baramati but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. Known for her work in sustainable development and environmental conservation, Sunetra founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) in 2010. The EFOI focuses on biodiversity conservation and water resource management among other issues.
Party support
Tatkare expresses hope for Sunetra's elevation
Ahead of the meeting, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare expressed hope that Sunetra would be elected as the Legislative Party Leader. He said, "Our legislature party members will meet at 2pm today... We hope that, keeping in mind the sentiments of people, Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader." Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also welcomed her possible elevation to Deputy Chief Minister.