Sunetra Pawar elected as NCP national president

The NCP had a strong showing in the recent local elections, winning the Pune Zilla Parishad and making gains in Kolhapur and other panchayat samitis. Ajit, who was Maharashtra's deputy chief minister six times under different coalition governments, was remembered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "leader of the people." He was "widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra," Modi said.

Political shift

The downfall of Ajit Pawar

Ajit was long seen as the natural successor to his uncle as party chief, but their differing political styles led to friction. In 2019, he first attempted a rebellion, which failed. However, in 2023, he was instrumental in a major political realignment in Maharashtra. He broke away from the NCP and formed his own faction. His party later joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Ajit became deputy chief minister after the coup.