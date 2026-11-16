Sunetra meets Fadnavis, talks with Shah at Pune airport: Report

Sunetra and her son, Parth Pawar, are likely to meet Shah again on Monday. The agenda of their meeting remains unclear.

When asked about a possible merger in Baramati on November 11, Sunetra said, "You will know when the time comes."

The speculation comes as Shah is in Pune for a Zilla Parishad program where he will unveil a statue of late Ajit Pawar.