Sunetra meets Fadnavis, talks with Shah at Pune airport: Report
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Sunday, sparking fresh rumors of a possible merger between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), India Today reported. The meeting was followed by a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Pune airport. However, Fadnavis clarified that his meeting with Sunetra was not related to any merger discussions.
Upcoming talks
Sunetra, Parth likely to meet Shah again on Monday
Sunetra and her son, Parth Pawar, are likely to meet Shah again on Monday. The agenda of their meeting remains unclear.
When asked about a possible merger in Baramati on November 11, Sunetra said, "You will know when the time comes."
The speculation comes as Shah is in Pune for a Zilla Parishad program where he will unveil a statue of late Ajit Pawar.
Merger talks
Merger talks were underway when Ajit Pawar was alive
Notably, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule had said on Saturday that both factions had discussed a merger while Ajit Pawar was alive.
"As long as Ajit Pawar was there, talks were underway, and a date had also been decided. But after my brother passed away, a full stop was put to the matter from our side," she said on Saturday.
Speculative meetings
Speculation of merger grew after senior NCP leaders met Shah
The speculation of a merger grew after senior NCP leaders met Shah in Delhi on November 1.
The meeting reportedly discussed internal party differences and a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction.
Sunetra also called a meeting of NCP legislators at her official residence amid reports of discontent among senior leaders over organizational decisions and Parth's growing role in appointments.
Party split
NCP split in 2023
The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar left Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government.
Sunetra now heads the faction that joined the ruling alliance, while Sharad continues to lead the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).
The recent meetings between key leaders have only added to the speculation of a possible reunion between these factions.