Supreme Court issues notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs

Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court for a speedy resolution by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the party's disqualification petitions against these 20 rebel MPs.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the petition and issued notices.

The court had earlier indicated it would also issue notice to the Speaker, but did not do so at Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request.