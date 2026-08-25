Supreme Court issues notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued notices to 20 rebel Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The MPs had defected from the party and merged with a lesser-known political outfit, the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The notice was issued on a petition filed by Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee.
Legal proceedings
Banerjee seeks speedy resolution on disqualification petitions
Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court for a speedy resolution by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the party's disqualification petitions against these 20 rebel MPs.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the petition and issued notices.
The court had earlier indicated it would also issue notice to the Speaker, but did not do so at Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request.
Proceedings timeline
Mehta represents Speaker in court
Mehta, who represented the Speaker in court, said he would appear on behalf of Birla and claimed that notices had been issued on disqualification petitions.
However, Justice Bagchi stressed the importance of concluding proceedings within a time frame.
Banerjee's plea challenges the delay in deciding these disqualification proceedings against MPs who defected from TMC to NCPI.
Party dispute
TMC alleges violation of anti-defection law
The TMC has alleged that the MPs, who were elected on its symbol, violated the anti-defection law by merging with another political party.
The party argues this amounts to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party.
However, the rebel camp claims their move constitutes a valid merger.
The petition names the Lok Sabha Speaker and Secretary General as respondents along with 20 MPs facing disqualification proceedings.
Named individuals
MPs named in the petition
The MPs named in the petition include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee and Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.
Others are Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Halder, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Yusuf Pathan.