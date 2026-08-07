'Freedom fighters took bullets; you fear eggs?' SC to Moitra
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's plea for virtual appearance before the police. The plea was against a Calcutta High Court order directing her to appear before an investigating officer in a case filed against her for allegedly offending religious sentiments. On July 21, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had granted Moitra interim protection from arrest but asked her to cooperate with the investigation and appear in person on August 14.
Court proceedings
Just because you are an MP? Justice Datta's response
The matter was heard by a Supreme Court bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu on Friday.
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan, representing Moitra, argued that she has no issue appearing for the investigation, but it can be done virtually.
Justice Datta replied back, "Just because you are an MP?"
Plea withdrawal
Sankarnarayan requested to withdraw plea
Then, referring to the instances of eggs being hurled at Moitra, Sankaranarayan said that a similar incident may happen if she shows up in person.
To this, Justice Datta stated that an MP shouldn't fear eggs. He said, "Having taken the plunge into politics, why do you fear eggs [being thrown on you]? Our freedom fighters took bullets on their chests."
After Justice Datta's remarks, Sankarnarayan requested to withdraw the plea, which was allowed by the court.
Twitter Post
The egg attack took place last month
Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.@MamataOfficial @RahulGandhi @akhliesh @supriya_sule @mkstalin @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/eD2gYU0NPx— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 1, 2026