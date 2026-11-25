Recalling what Mukherjee told him, Adhikari said, "Pranab ji told me, 'Think about what you want to do, If you want to remain an employee, stay here. If you want to move ahead on your own, stay with Modi ji."

He described Mukherjee "as a guardian and adviser."

"Apart from politics, every Indian respects Mr Pranab Mukherjee," Adhikari said.

Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee, left the TMC in December 2020, months after the death of Mukherjee.