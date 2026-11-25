Suvendu reveals Pranab Mukherjee advised him to switch to BJP
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has revealed that former President of India and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee advised him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at The Economic Times Bengal Ascends summit in Kolkata, Adhikari said Mukherjee asked him to choose between staying with Trinamool Congress (TMC) or moving ahead politically with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My original advisor was later Pranab Mukherjee. I went to Raisana Hill after he became President," he said.
Political shift
Mukherjee was 'guardian and adviser'
Recalling what Mukherjee told him, Adhikari said, "Pranab ji told me, 'Think about what you want to do, If you want to remain an employee, stay here. If you want to move ahead on your own, stay with Modi ji."
He described Mukherjee "as a guardian and adviser."
"Apart from politics, every Indian respects Mr Pranab Mukherjee," Adhikari said.
Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee, left the TMC in December 2020, months after the death of Mukherjee.
Advisor's influence
'TMC was single-woman party of bua-bhatija'
The decision came amid growing differences with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's increasing influence in the party.
"Theirs was a single-man party, a single-woman party of bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew), and it was completely like a company, with a managing chairman and a managing director," Adhikari said, referring to Mamata and Abhishek.
Party critique
'TMC is a single-man party'
Adhikari said he didn't want to remain an "employee" in such a setup.
Adhikari said, "I was also there, but I did not want to remain an employee, so I left."
When asked about the timing of his conversation with Mukherjee, Adhikari refused to elaborate further.
"I don't want to say much about this. He is no longer with us. There could be a controversy over this. I don't want to reveal much," he said.
Political journey
More about Mukherjee and Adhikari
Mukherjee served as the 13th President from 2012 to 2017 and was a towering figure in the Congress. He passed away in August 2020.
Adhikari, who joined TMC in 1998, shot to fame leading the Nandigram land acquisition movement against the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya-led Left Front government.
He won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and 2014 elections before returning to state politics by winning Nandigram Assembly constituency in 2016.
He left TMC to join BJP on December 19, 2020.