Suvendu aide's murder: UP link, UPI toll payment under scanner
What's the story
The investigation into the May 6 murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and newly-elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has taken a new turn. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now tracing links with Uttar Pradesh through a vehicle used in the crime and a digital payment made at a toll plaza near Kolkata.
Vehicle trace
Nissan Micra registered in Siliguri
The SIT has traced contacts related to the vehicle used in Rath's murder, a Nissan Micra, to Uttar Pradesh. The car was registered in the name of James Williams, a resident of Siliguri who had advertised it for sale. People from Uttar Pradesh had expressed interest in buying the vehicle. The SIT is now verifying if these contacts had any role in the conspiracy behind Rath's murder.
Payment trail
UPI payment at toll plaza
The assailants made a UPI payment at a toll plaza in Bally, near Kolkata. This digital payment is now being tracked by the SIT to identify those inside the vehicle during the attack. The entire operation was executed in under a minute, with Rath shot at point-blank range by bike-borne assailants.
Inside information
Murder carried out by organized network
The assailants knew exactly where Rath was seated inside his Mahindra Scorpio SUV, indicating they had prior information. This has led investigators to believe that the murder was carried out by an organized network involving around eight persons, including two sharpshooters and local criminal associates who provided logistical support. The group allegedly coordinated in real-time through a WhatsApp group during the operation.
Vehicle recovery
Investigators recover suspected vehicles
Investigators have recovered two motorcycles and a red car suspected to have been used in the attack. The vehicles were stolen earlier, according to preliminary findings. Three persons have been detained for questioning, but no formal arrests have been made yet. Rath's body was kept at his native village for people to pay their last respects.