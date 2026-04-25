Swati Maliwal blasts Kejriwal as 'anti-women, corrupt' after joining BJP
What's the story
Swati Maliwal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She slammed Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, calling him "anti-women" and alleging corruption. "I joined the BJP not under any compulsion, but because I believe in the leadership of PM Modi," she said in a conversation with ANI.
Allegations detailed
Maliwal's allegations against AAP
Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence by his personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar. She claimed she was threatened and pressured to withdraw her FIR against the incident. "I was denied any opportunity by the party to speak in Parliament for two years; this is very shameful," she added.
Party criticism
Maliwal accuses AAP of turning Punjab into an 'ATM'
Maliwal also accused the AAP of turning Punjab into their "personal ATM." "Now, they have entered Punjab, and the state government is being remotely controlled, turning Punjab into their personal ATM," she was quoted as saying. She alleged that those who speak against the party are booked under FIRs. "Arvind Kejriwal is known for corruption and gundagardi," she said.
Leadership praise
Praise for PM Modi
Maliwal reportedly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most popular leader in the world." She lauded his historic decisions like "Operation Sindoor" and the women's reservation bill in Parliament. "Be it during 'Operation Sindoor' when we killed enemies by entering their homes and ending Naxalism in the nation...or introducing the women's reservation bill in Parliament, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken historic decisions for the development of the nation," she said.