Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMK begins seat-sharing talks with allies

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has started discussions with its allies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The talks were initiated at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai . The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which was given three seats in the 2021 elections, has now asked for five seats.

Seat negotiations IUML asks for at least 4 seats However, the DMK has asked its ally to bring down its demand. On the other hand, IUML leader Kader Mohideen pointed out that during former DMK president M Karunanidhi's tenure, Muslim political parties were given 16 constituencies. "We hope at least four will be allotted," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Organizational significance We want 16 seats for Muslim organizations: Mohideen Mohideen stressed that the IUML is not just a political party but also a socio-political organization representing jamats in Tamil Nadu. He said they maintain a balance between the Quran, the Prophet's sayings, and the Indian Constitution. "We want 16 seats for Muslim organizations. There is hardly any constituency without Muslim voters," he reportedly said during the talks.

