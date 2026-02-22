Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMK begins seat-sharing talks with allies
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has started discussions with its allies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The talks were initiated at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which was given three seats in the 2021 elections, has now asked for five seats.
Seat negotiations
IUML asks for at least 4 seats
However, the DMK has asked its ally to bring down its demand. On the other hand, IUML leader Kader Mohideen pointed out that during former DMK president M Karunanidhi's tenure, Muslim political parties were given 16 constituencies. "We hope at least four will be allotted," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Organizational significance
We want 16 seats for Muslim organizations: Mohideen
Mohideen stressed that the IUML is not just a political party but also a socio-political organization representing jamats in Tamil Nadu. He said they maintain a balance between the Quran, the Prophet's sayings, and the Indian Constitution. "We want 16 seats for Muslim organizations. There is hardly any constituency without Muslim voters," he reportedly said during the talks.
Election performance
DMK committee head reminds IUML they couldn't win in 2021
T R Baalu, head of the DMK committee, reminded Mohideen that the IUML could not win in the three constituencies allotted to them in 2021. According to Mohideen, "Mr Baalu underlined the need to allot seats to new entrants such as DMDK (and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam) and requested allies to sacrifice a few seats." He added that "the DMK is also prepared to 'sacrifice' a few seats."