Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Vijay file nomination for assembly polls 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor-turned-politician Vijay have filed their nominations for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, a seat he has held since 2011. After filing his nomination papers, he conducted a brief roadshow seeking support from voters. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief also released a booklet highlighting his achievements in the Kolathur constituency.

New contender Actor Vijay's TVK makes electoral debut On the other hand, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is making its electoral debut. The actor-turned-politician is contesting from two urban constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East. At a meeting of party functionaries, Vijay had said that the election was between his "people's alliance TVK" and the "Stalin-led alliance," calling the ruling DMK-led bloc a "patch-up."

Election promises TVK manifesto pledges monthly student assistance Vijay's party manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections includes promises of anti-drug protection zones and monthly assistance for students. He also assured timely conduct of all government examinations. The TVK chief announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders. Further, he promised to transform youth from job seekers into job creators with schemes like "Local Employment for Local People" and "Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme."

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