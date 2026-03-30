Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Vijay file nomination for assembly polls
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor-turned-politician Vijay have filed their nominations for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, a seat he has held since 2011. After filing his nomination papers, he conducted a brief roadshow seeking support from voters. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief also released a booklet highlighting his achievements in the Kolathur constituency.
New contender
Actor Vijay's TVK makes electoral debut
On the other hand, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is making its electoral debut. The actor-turned-politician is contesting from two urban constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East. At a meeting of party functionaries, Vijay had said that the election was between his "people's alliance TVK" and the "Stalin-led alliance," calling the ruling DMK-led bloc a "patch-up."
Election promises
TVK manifesto pledges monthly student assistance
Vijay's party manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections includes promises of anti-drug protection zones and monthly assistance for students. He also assured timely conduct of all government examinations. The TVK chief announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders. Further, he promised to transform youth from job seekers into job creators with schemes like "Local Employment for Local People" and "Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme."
Candidate lineup
TVK announces candidates for 234 seats
Vijay's party has announced candidates for all 234 seats in the Assembly elections. He will contest against DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar from Perambur and Inigo Irudayaraj from Trichy East. Other notable candidates include VS Babu (Kolathur), Selvam (Chepauk), Aadhav Arjuna (Villivakkam), KA Sengottiyan (Gopichettipalayam) and his personal driver PA Rajendra's son, Sabarinathan, as the candidate from Virugambakkam. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies with results due on May 4.