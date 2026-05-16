Tamil Nadu: Vijay allocates ministries, keeps important portfolios

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has approved the allocation of portfolios to the newly formed cabinet of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The cabinet was formed after Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won a historic mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. The TVK ended decades of alternating rule between Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK by winning 108 out of 234 seats in its debut political contest.

Portfolio allocation Vijay retains important portfolios Vijay will retain important portfolios including home, police, and public administration. He will also look after women and youth development. Aadhav Arjuna has been given the Public Works Department, along with sports development, as an independent ministry. This is a departure from the previous DMK structure, where sports was under another ministry.

Cabinet composition Rural development, finance, and health ministries allocated The new cabinet also includes N Anand as rural development minister, KA Sengottaiyan as finance minister, and KG Arunraj as health minister. CTR Nirmal Kumar will oversee energy resources and the law department, while Rajmohan has been given school education along with information & publicity and Tamil development, including archeology. S Keerthana is the industries minister, and P Venkataraman will handle food and civil supplies.

Advertisement