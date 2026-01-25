Tejashwi Yadav appointed RJD's new national working president

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has been appointed as the national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The announcement was made during the inaugural session of the RJD's national executive meeting in Patna. His father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav handed him the appointment letter in front of senior leaders.

Leadership transition Yadav's appointment signifies generational shift in RJD The appointment of the 36-year-old Yadav as national working president is a major leadership transition for the party. It will give him greater control over its organizational structure and day-to-day affairs. The move comes as the RJD seeks to re-strategize its approach in Bihar politics after the Legislative Assembly election in 2025. RJD could win only 25 seats, even though it had the highest vote share at 23%. The Mahagathbandhan, of which it was a part, only secured 35 seats.

Family feud Yadav's sister criticizes appointment, hints at family rift However, Yadav's appointment has been criticized by his sister Rohini Acharya. She took a jibe at the decision on social media, congratulating "sycophants" and an "infiltrator gang" on what she called the "coronation of a prince turned puppet." Acharya had dramatically announced a break from politics and severed ties with her maternal family after RJD's defeat in the Assembly elections in November.

Advertisement