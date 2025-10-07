Tejashwi Yadav is RJD's CM face, not  Mahagathbandhan's: Congress leader 

The opposition Mahagathbandhan is still undecided on its chief ministerial candidate even with the Bihar elections less than 30 days away. This lack of consensus was apparent when Congress leader Udit Raj said that while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav may be his party's choice for CM, he isn't the pick of the opposition bloc yet.

Collective decision 'Will decide collectively': Udit Raj on CM face "Look, any supporter of any party can do that (name that party's leader a Chief Minister) ... but the India bloc's candidate has not been decided. Let us see what the Congress HQ decides," Raj told PTI. In August, Rahul Gandhi had also avoided confirming Yadav as the CM candidate. He had said, "INDIA bloc partners are working... without tension. We will contest together and the results will be good."

Uncertain endorsement 'Will not contest without a chief ministerial face' Then, in an interview with NDTV in September, Yadav stated unequivocally that the grand coalition will not contest the Bihar assembly poll without a chief ministerial face, appearing to go against the Congress. "Are we the BJP that we do not have any faces? We definitely will not contest the elections without projecting a Chief Ministerial face," he said in the exclusive interview