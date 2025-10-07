SC issues notice to Assam government over 'Muslim takeover' AI-video 

The Supreme Court has issued a notice on a plea seeking the removal of an artificial intelligence-generated video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) Assam unit. The video, which was posted on social media platform X, allegedly depicts fears of Muslim domination in Assam if the BJP loses elections. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the case and issued notices to the Centre, Assam government, and X.

Video concerns Video shows 'grossly false narrative' of Muslims taking over Assam The plea was filed by journalist Qurban Ali and Senior Advocate Anjana Prakash, who sought action against hate speeches across India. They argued that the video, posted on September 15, 2025, shows a "grossly false narrative" of Muslims taking over Assam if BJP is not in power. The video allegedly depicts Muslims taking over various locations in Assam and shows illegal migrants acquiring government land.

Twitter Post AI video by Assam BJP असम भाजपा ने मुस्लिम AI से मुस्लिम विरोधी कंटेंट बनवा पोस्ट किया है जिसमें साफ़ साफ़ यह कहने की कोशिश की गई है अगर असम भाजपा ना होती मुसलमानों का कब्ज़ा होता, अगर मोदी ना होता तो इस देश में हवा, पानी, गैस, पेड़ पौधे, यहां तक कि ज़मीन भी ना होती!pic.twitter.com/aVF4v4Wimm — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) September 17, 2025

Plea What plea states According to the plea, "The video...shows visibly Muslim people (wearing skullcaps and burqas) taking over tea estates, Guwahati airport, Guwahati Accolad, Assam Ranghar, Guwahati Stadium, Rang Ghar, Guwahati town." "The video further shows illegal migrants who are visibly Muslim coming into Assam; Muslims acquiring government land; and finally, that the state has a 90% Muslim population."