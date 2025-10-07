SIR 'prerogative' of EC, directive to them is interference: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is the exclusive domain of the Election Commission . The response came after the ECI was asked to notify the bench on when it planned to conduct SIR in five more states. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that "conducting SIR is the prerogative and exclusive domain of the Election Commission." "If we come in between, this would be interfering," the bench said.

Transparency concerns Petitioners raise concerns about voter deletions The court was hearing a petition challenging the SIR process. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the petitioners, argued that many people were not informed about their names being deleted from the electoral rolls. He said, "None of the 3.66 lakh people whose names were deleted received any notice." Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan﻿, appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms, also raised concerns over transparency in removing voters, stating that 4.7 million names were removed, highlighting issues with notification.

EC's defense EC defends its actions, says people were informed On the other hand, advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, defended their actions by saying that people were informed about deletions and copies of draft and final lists were given to political parties. The final electoral rolls in Bihar have nearly 7.42 crore names after SIR, with 68 lakh names deleted and 21 lakh added again after the claims and objections period.

Information request Supreme Court asks petitioners for list of voters The bench has asked petitioners to provide a list of people who were not informed about their deletions and want to appeal. "We need to understand how the system works. They won't provide information from the headquarters. They have to verify at ground level. The question is, who are we doing this for? Why aren't people coming forward?" it said. The hearing will continue on Thursday, after the Election Commission announced two-phase polling for the Bihar Assembly polls in November.