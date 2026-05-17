Union minister's son arrested in POCSO case

Bandi Bhageerath, the son of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday. His arrest comes after the Telangana High Court denied him interim relief from arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The 17-year-old victim's parents alleged that Bhageerath befriended their daughter under false pretenses of marriage and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse in Moinabad on December 31.

Legal proceedings Bhageerath taken to police station, judicial custody granted Bhageerath surrendered to the police in Narsingi, near Hyderabad, and was taken to Pet Basheerabad police station. He was later produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody till May 29. His lawyer, Karunasagar, confirmed the development. The Telangana High Court heard Bhageerath's anticipatory bail plea until midnight on Friday but refused to grant any interim protection from arrest.

Counter-accusations Boy's family says they are being framed In a counter-complaint, Bhageerath accused the girl and her family of blackmailing him for ₹5 crore. He also alleged extortion and criminal intimidation against them. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said his family had been through an emotionally difficult phase due to these allegations. Kumar said, "The situation affected my entire family deeply... My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm."

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