'Congress allowed to speak...not us': Akhilesh fumes over NEET discussion 

Yadav, visibly upset, questioned if the government had struck a deal with the Congress.

He said, "You have allowed them (Congress) and them (BJP) to speak. What about us? Has the government struck a deal? Have you reached some kind of understanding?"

He emphasized that this issue concerns students across India, not just political parties.

"This is not an issue of Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP... this is an issue of students, youths. The way government has behaved," he said.