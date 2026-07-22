'Congress allowed to speak...not us': Akhilesh fumes over NEET discussion
What's the story
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed his anger over not being allowed to speak on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue in Parliament. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid uproar from the opposition, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and a crackdown on student protests. When the session resumed, Speaker Om Birla permitted members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress to speak.
Deal speculation
Has government struck a deal with Congress? Yadav asks
Yadav, visibly upset, questioned if the government had struck a deal with the Congress.
He said, "You have allowed them (Congress) and them (BJP) to speak. What about us? Has the government struck a deal? Have you reached some kind of understanding?"
He emphasized that this issue concerns students across India, not just political parties.
"This is not an issue of Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP... this is an issue of students, youths. The way government has behaved," he said.
Twitter Post
Chaotic scenes in Parliament
VIDEO | Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, says, "This is not an issue of Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP... this is an issue of students, youths. The way government has behaved... students were thrashed. We were compelled to hold protest outside the… pic.twitter.com/EoCQUtFAoG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2026
Protest details
Yadav, Gandhi detained after protest near PM Modi's residence
Yadav had protested alongside Rahul Gandhi against the crackdown on students and detention of opposition leaders on Wednesday morning. The protest was held in black as a mark of dissent.
On Tuesday, Yadav had also joined Gandhi and other Congress leaders during their protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over these issues.
They were detained but released after 9:00pm.
Silence criticized
Why Modi silent on police action against students, asks Yadav
Yadav also slammed PM Modi for his silence on the "brutal assault" on students during the 'Sansad Chalo' march.
He asked why PM Modi could speak outside Parliament but not inside.
Highlighting the violence, Yadav said students suffered injuries and broken bones during police action.
He asked if this was how students should be treated and questioned if it was acceptable to tear women's clothes during such actions.
Discussion readiness
'Will you tear the clothes of our daughters,' questions Yadav
"The clothes of women students were torn, students were hit with lathis... Their limbs were broken. Is this the way to treat our students?" he said. "Will you tear the clothes of our daughters? Is this the way to treat them?"
The opposition has been insisting on the resignation of Pradhan before any discussion in Parliament.
They are also demanding a statement from the Prime Minister in the House over the crackdown on students in Delhi.