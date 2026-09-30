'Thank God, he left': Sonia-Digvijaya Singh argue over Nitish Kumar
What's the story
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh had a brief disagreement over Nitish Kumar's departure from the opposition alliance in 2024. Per reports, the argument happened during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with Gandhi saying Kumar was always looking for an exit strategy. "Thank God Nitish Kumar left on time. He was always meant to go there," she said. On the other hand, Singh argued that Kumar should not have been allowed to leave.
Political shift
Kumar exited Mahagathbandhan in January 2024
According to India Today, Congress sources said Digvijaya Singh told the gathering, "We should not have allowed Nitish Kumar to leave the INDIA bloc. Had he stayed, the political situation would have been different."
In January 2024, Kumar had exited the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar and formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He then went on to take oath as Chief Minister for a record ninth time.
Election Commission controversy
Congress demands resignation of CEC, PM Modi
The CWC meeting also discussed Congress's strategy against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demanded the suspension of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restoration of removed names from electoral rolls.
The Congress also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of compromising the Election Commission.
The party vowed to intensify its protest in Parliament, courts, and on streets until the poll panel is restored as an independent constitutional authority.
CWC
Congress's demands
The CWC meeting was attended by top Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Later, in a post on X, the Congress listed their clear demands.
"Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately, the SIR process must be stopped immediately, the 13 crore 30 lakh names removed from the voter list must be added back, Gyanesh Kumar has stolen votes at the behest of PM Modi; therefore, PM Modi must also resign."