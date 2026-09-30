'Thank God, he left': Sonia-Digvijaya Singh argue over Nitish Kumar

According to India Today, Congress sources said Digvijaya Singh told the gathering, "We should not have allowed Nitish Kumar to leave the INDIA bloc. Had he stayed, the political situation would have been different."

In January 2024, Kumar had exited the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar and formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He then went on to take oath as Chief Minister for a record ninth time.