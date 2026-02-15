Patna: Thar crashes into police patrol vehicle near CM residence
What's the story
A major accident occurred in Patna's VVIP area on Sunday, close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. A speeding Mahindra Thar crashed into a patrol vehicle of the Patna police's Shakti Suraksha team, NDTV reported. The impact was so severe that the Thar broke through barricades and crossed to the other side of the road.
Damage report
Both vehicles severely damaged
The collision left both vehicles severely damaged. However, the police personnel inside the patrol vehicle were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. Ajit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, attributed the accident to negligence on the part of the car driver. He confirmed that both vehicles were damaged, and one police officer sustained injuries in the incident.
Accident cause
Action against over speeding will continue: DSP
DSP Kumar reportedly said that the Thar was speeding at the time of the accident. He was quoted as saying, "The department has been taking continuous action against over speeding and will continue to do so." He warned that anyone found driving carelessly would face strict action. In connection with this incident, four people have been taken to the police station for further questioning.