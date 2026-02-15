Patna: Thar crashes into police patrol vehicle near CM residence

The collision left both vehicles severely damaged. However, the police personnel inside the patrol vehicle were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. Ajit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, attributed the accident to negligence on the part of the car driver. He confirmed that both vehicles were damaged, and one police officer sustained injuries in the incident.

Accident cause

Action against over speeding will continue: DSP

DSP Kumar reportedly said that the Thar was speeding at the time of the accident. He was quoted as saying, "The department has been taking continuous action against over speeding and will continue to do so." He warned that anyone found driving carelessly would face strict action. In connection with this incident, four people have been taken to the police station for further questioning.