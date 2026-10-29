No government jobs for 'violent regime change' seekers in UP
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a controversial order barring individuals who advocate "violent regime change" from government jobs. The decision comes after recent protests where calls for a "regime change" were made. The new rules, which have drawn criticism from the Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress, tighten character verification processes for direct recruitment in state departments and local bodies.
Criticism voiced
Political ideology can't disqualify candidates: Principal Secretary
The order, issued by Principal Secretary M Devaraj, states that those found to have been involved in violent activities aimed at bringing about a regime change could be considered ineligible for public employment.
However, it clarified that political ideology alone cannot disqualify a candidate nor will merely having a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them or an investigation pending against them.
Process
Expanded list of disqualifying activities
District police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) must submit character verification reports within 30 days of request.
The policy also allows for information to be sought from a candidate's previous department, if applicable.
The new rules also expand the list of activities that could make a candidate ineligible. These include serious criminal offenses, terrorism, corruption, exam-related frauds, paper leaks and cybercrimes.
Candidates involved in forged certificates or linked to digital arrest scams and UPI fraud may also be disqualified.
Timeline
Time-bound verification process
The rules apply to activities undertaken after turning 21, and participation in such activities within three years preceding the date of verification may be treated as evidence of continued involvement unless proven otherwise.
But appointments need not be delayed solely because character verification is incomplete and candidates may be issued provisional appointment letters subject to the outcome of the verification process.
However, if a candidate is found ineligible or provides incorrect information, their appointment may be canceled.
Criticism voiced
Opposition leaders slam order
The Samajwadi Party has slammed the order as reminiscent of British colonial times.
"A change in regime occurs through legal, established processes.. The current government operates with an intimidatory mindset, which is why we are seeing decrees reminiscent of the British colonial period," SP spokesperson Udayveer said.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi also slammed the order.
He asked if it was up to the government to decide such matters, saying, "This shows the government is scared of the GenZ protests."
CM
Adityanath's warning against attempts to destabilize India
The new rules were issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent warnings about efforts by unnamed forces to destabilize India.
He compared these attempts to the political upheaval in Bangladesh.
He said, "Those sowing the seeds of instability in the country under the guise of electoral reform, the slogan of justice, and the invocation of democracy must understand that India's democracy is a colossal banyan tree rooted in public trust, which cannot be shaken by the tempests of conspiracies."