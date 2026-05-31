TMC, BJP trade blame for attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas district, on Saturday. The incident has sparked a political blame game between the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . The TMC alleged that the attack was organized by a mob backed by the BJP. They also claimed local BJP leader Abhijit Biswas was present at the scene, "actively directing and instigating" the crowd.

Twitter Post TMC alleges BJP hand in attack on Abhishek Banerjee .@BJP4Bengal Mondal President Abhijit Biswas was seen actively directing and instigating the mob during yesterday’s shocking incident.



This raises a simple question: if BJP claims the attack was merely an expression of spontaneous public anger, then why was a BJP functionary… pic.twitter.com/DERhl4rs1G — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 31, 2026

Accusations exchanged BJP accused of instigating mob attack The TMC also identified Akash Gayan as one of the attackers, alleging he is a BJP worker based on his social media activity. Responding to these allegations, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the six arrested in connection with the attack were close aides of former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. He suggested that internal factionalism within the TMC could be behind this incident.

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Twitter Post Amit Malviya alleges Trinamool infighting MAJOR TWIST:



The six people arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee were reportedly close associates of former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra until barely a month ago.



This revelation raises more questions than it answers.



Was this merely an isolated incident, or is… pic.twitter.com/QrCEuTnFTP — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 31, 2026

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Attack details Case registered in connection with incident Banerjee was visiting victims of post-poll violence when the attack happened. The crowd hurled stones, eggs, and abuse at him, with some trying to physically assault him. He was seen wearing a cricket helmet and was escorted away by his aides. A police officer said a case had been registered suo motu as neither Banerjee nor the TMC had lodged a formal complaint till Sunday.