LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / TMC, BJP trade blame for attack on Abhishek Banerjee
TMC, BJP trade blame for attack on Abhishek Banerjee
Banerjee was visiting victims of post-poll violence

TMC, BJP trade blame for attack on Abhishek Banerjee

By Snehil Singh
May 31, 2026
04:11 pm
What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas district, on Saturday. The incident has sparked a political blame game between the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC alleged that the attack was organized by a mob backed by the BJP. They also claimed local BJP leader Abhijit Biswas was present at the scene, "actively directing and instigating" the crowd.

Twitter Post

TMC alleges BJP hand in attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Accusations exchanged

BJP accused of instigating mob attack

The TMC also identified Akash Gayan as one of the attackers, alleging he is a BJP worker based on his social media activity. Responding to these allegations, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the six arrested in connection with the attack were close aides of former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. He suggested that internal factionalism within the TMC could be behind this incident.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Amit Malviya alleges Trinamool infighting

Advertisement

Attack details

Case registered in connection with incident

Banerjee was visiting victims of post-poll violence when the attack happened. The crowd hurled stones, eggs, and abuse at him, with some trying to physically assault him. He was seen wearing a cricket helmet and was escorted away by his aides. A police officer said a case had been registered suo motu as neither Banerjee nor the TMC had lodged a formal complaint till Sunday.

Health and reactions

Mamata visits hospital, blames BJP

Banerjee was briefly hospitalized in Kolkata after the attack but was discharged after primary medical attention. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the attack, saying "RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP!" She visited Abhishek Banerjee at the hospital with other party leaders, Firhad Kakim and Derek O'Brien. Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya condemned the incident but denied any involvement of his party.

Advertisement