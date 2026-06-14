Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son sends legal notice amid TMC rebellion

Counterclaim

Notice claims repeated approaches to contest from Barasat seat

The communication also makes a counterclaim, stating that political consultancy representatives repeatedly approached him about contesting from Barasat. It alleges that people associated with I-PAC, a firm hired by TMC for campaign management in the recent Assembly elections, and local student leadership contacted him multiple times to encourage participation in political activities. Dr. Dastidar has demanded an immediate stop to statements concerning him in political discussions and retraction of all allegedly defamatory remarks.