Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son sends legal notice amid TMC rebellion
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son, Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, has issued a legal notice against several senior party leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The legal notice also names MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, and Mahua Moitra, as well as party leader Sonali Guha. It demands a public apology and retraction of statements alleging he sought a party ticket for the Barasat Assembly seat.
Legal notice
Defamation proceedings warned
Dr. Dastidar has warned of possible defamation proceedings if his demands are not met. The psychiatrist's legal notice, filed by Advocate Pooja Shukla, categorically denies any interest in contesting elections from Barasat or seeking an MLA nomination. He also rejected claims that political rifts involving his mother stemmed from his alleged electoral ambitions, calling them "false."
Alcohol claims
Dr. Dastidar rejects allegations of consuming alcohol
Further, Dr. Dastidar has strongly rejected remarks allegedly made by Guha about him and his family consuming alcohol regularly. He termed these allegations as baseless and defamatory. The legal notice states that Dr. Dastidar is a medical professional with an established academic and clinical background, arguing that public references to him have caused reputational damage.
Counterclaim
Notice claims repeated approaches to contest from Barasat seat
The communication also makes a counterclaim, stating that political consultancy representatives repeatedly approached him about contesting from Barasat. It alleges that people associated with I-PAC, a firm hired by TMC for campaign management in the recent Assembly elections, and local student leadership contacted him multiple times to encourage participation in political activities. Dr. Dastidar has demanded an immediate stop to statements concerning him in political discussions and retraction of all allegedly defamatory remarks.
Party turbulence
TMC's internal friction
The legal action comes amid growing internal friction within the TMC after its recent electoral setback. Dr. Dastidar's mother, veteran MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, recently resigned from key organizational responsibilities in TMC and stepped down as Barasat parliamentary district president. She has publicly criticized party leadership for ignoring dissent and raised concerns over corruption allegations and governance issues.