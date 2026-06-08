Another setback for TMC: Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Ray quits 

Criticism voiced

Ray's warning on unrest spreading

Ray's resignation comes after he had publicly warned that unrest in the Assembly could spread to Parliament. He had also been critical of the party leadership over issues such as the RG Kar rape case investigation and corruption. "I had understood then that the TMC would collapse soon. The RG Kar incident triggered massive public protests against the party, but the leadership never tried to introspect the reasons behind its defeat," he said after stepping down.