'Gaddar' remark triggers BJP-TMC war of words

Resignation challenge

If you have political ethics, resign: Kirti Azad to rebels

Azad challenged the rebels to resign from TMC and seek a fresh mandate if they had political ethics. He said, "If you also have political ethics, then resign as well and contest elections on a BJP ticket." The cricketer-turned-politician added, "And if Trinamool workers are attacked in your constituency, then under Kalyan (Banerjee) Da's leadership, we will go there and stand with them, because we do not betray our own people."