'Gaddar' remark triggers BJP-TMC war of words
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of its biggest internal crises since its inception in 1998. The party has been in power in West Bengal for 15 years, but now it is on the verge of a major split after a major poll defeat. The rift has intensified with TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee calling out rebel members, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, as "gaddar" or traitors.
Betrayal allegations
'You have CM, ED, CBI... I have Maa-Maati-Manush'
Banerjee accused the rebel camp of betraying TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and alleged the involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in trying to weaken the party. He said, "You (BJP) have the CM, ED, CBI, and other powers, but I have 'Maa, Maati, Maanush,' my party, my party workers, and the people of West Bengal." Fellow TMC MP Kirti Azad also slammed the dissidents, questioning their political morality.
Resignation challenge
If you have political ethics, resign: Kirti Azad to rebels
Azad challenged the rebels to resign from TMC and seek a fresh mandate if they had political ethics. He said, "If you also have political ethics, then resign as well and contest elections on a BJP ticket." The cricketer-turned-politician added, "And if Trinamool workers are attacked in your constituency, then under Kalyan (Banerjee) Da's leadership, we will go there and stand with them, because we do not betray our own people."
Defiance expressed
'Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... maine bohot seh liya'
Rebel leader Dastidar responded defiantly to the party leadership, saying she wouldn't bow down. "Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya (My head may be severed, but it will not bow... I have endured enough)," she said. She also framed the rebellion as a larger cause beyond party politics, focusing on working for Bengal and India. She asked, "Isn't it enough that we want to work for Bengal, for the country, and to keep India secure?"