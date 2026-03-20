TMC releases Bengal poll manifesto centered around 'Didi's 10 pledges'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, promising a people-centric roadmap. The manifesto, centered around "Didi's 10 pledges," focuses on welfare and development promises. It includes increasing aid under Lakshmir Bhandar by ₹500, continuing a ₹1,500 monthly allowance for unemployed youth under Banglar Yuba-Sathi, and rolling out a ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget to support farmers.

Welfare commitments Infrastructure upgrades and trade hub development The manifesto also promises a pucca house for every family and piped drinking water to all households. It proposes annual 'Duare Chikitsa' camps for doorstep healthcare delivery and infrastructure upgrades in government schools. It also said that Bengal will be developed as a trade hub for eastern India with modern logistics and a global trade center.

Administrative proposals Administrative changes and old-age pension expansion The TMC manifesto also promises to continue old-age pensions while expanding coverage to more beneficiaries. It proposes administrative changes, including the creation of seven new districts and expansion of urban local bodies. "There is some remaining widow's allowance and old age allowance. The survey is underway. Many people have died, we will have to see that, we will do the rest on time. In short, I promise, I have done everything," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

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Political accusations Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of conspiring against Bengal These pledges are intended to guide TMC governance over the next five years. During a press conference, the chief minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre of conspiring to "disenfranchise citizens" and undermine Bengal. She expressed concerns over a possible delimitation exercise after elections that could alter political representation. However, she said she was confident that BJP won't return to power at the Centre, claiming "people do not like the BJP government."

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