'Repeatedly..abused me': TMC MP lodges complaint against colleague Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has lodged a formal complaint against her party colleague, Kalyan Banerjee. The Barasat MP has accused the TMC chief whip in the Lok Sabha of misconduct and derogatory behavior toward women MPs. In her letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dated May 28, 2026, Dastidar alleged that Banerjee regularly indulges in inappropriate behavior and demanded action and "punishment" in this matter.

Twitter Post Read complaint here TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging a formal "complaint against abuse" against party MP Kalyan Banerjee.



"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complain to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has… pic.twitter.com/hdMAPhnpRv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

Resignation aftermath Dastidar's complaint follows her resignation from TMC posts "I seek your permission to lodge a formal complain...against...Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," the complaint reads. The complaint comes after Dastidar resigned from several organizational posts. She had stepped down as president of Barasat parliamentary district, taking "moral responsibility" for the party's poor electoral performance in her region. She also resigned as chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress.

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Public criticism Dastidar's vocal criticism of TMC leadership In her resignation letter, she had criticized TMC leadership and indirectly targeted Banerjee, whom Mamata Banerjee replaced as chief whip. "It is not meaningful to hold a position where the indecent behavior of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained," she had written.

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Criticism She attended administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu Adhikari She had also publicly slammed political consultancy firm I-PAC, accused the party of ignoring grassroots workers, and raised concerns over corruption allegations. These include the teacher recruitment scam, ration corruption cases, and RG Kar Medical College controversy. Her recent attendance at an administrative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari further fueled speculation about rifts within the TMC.