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'Repeatedly..abused me': TMC MP lodges complaint against colleague Kalyan Banerjee
Dastidar has accused Banerjee of misconduct

'Repeatedly..abused me': TMC MP lodges complaint against colleague Kalyan Banerjee

By Chanshimla Varah
May 28, 2026
11:40 am
What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has lodged a formal complaint against her party colleague, Kalyan Banerjee. The Barasat MP has accused the TMC chief whip in the Lok Sabha of misconduct and derogatory behavior toward women MPs. In her letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dated May 28, 2026, Dastidar alleged that Banerjee regularly indulges in inappropriate behavior and demanded action and "punishment" in this matter.

Twitter Post

Read complaint here

Resignation aftermath

Dastidar's complaint follows her resignation from TMC posts

"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complain...against...Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," the complaint reads. The complaint comes after Dastidar resigned from several organizational posts. She had stepped down as president of Barasat parliamentary district, taking "moral responsibility" for the party's poor electoral performance in her region. She also resigned as chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress.

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Public criticism

Dastidar's vocal criticism of TMC leadership

In her resignation letter, she had criticized TMC leadership and indirectly targeted Banerjee, whom Mamata Banerjee replaced as chief whip. "It is not meaningful to hold a position where the indecent behavior of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained," she had written.

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Criticism

She attended administrative meeting chaired by Suvendu Adhikari

She had also publicly slammed political consultancy firm I-PAC, accused the party of ignoring grassroots workers, and raised concerns over corruption allegations. These include the teacher recruitment scam, ration corruption cases, and RG Kar Medical College controversy. Her recent attendance at an administrative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari further fueled speculation about rifts within the TMC.

Social media

Cryptic post after removal as chief whip

After her removal as chief whip, Dastidar posted a cryptic message on social media, saying, "I have known Mamata Banerjee since 1976 and have been working together since 1984. Today, I got the prize for my four-decade-long loyalty." Although she has not resigned as an MP or left the TMC, her complaint against Banerjee is likely to escalate tensions within the party. This comes at a time when the TMC is trying to regroup after its electoral defeat.

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