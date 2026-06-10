TMC's RS MP Sushmita Dev quits party; seen meeting Himanta 

MP

20 MPs say they want to align with NDA

As the party leadership scrambles to solve the infighting, another revolt was seen at the parliamentary level. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who was upset after being removed from the post of the whip on Monday, said that nearly 20 party MPs had sought to align with the NDA. Nearly 20 MPs, including her, "have decided to write to Speaker Om Birla and formally convey our desire to be part of the NDA," she said.