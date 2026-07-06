Mookerjee saved Bengal from 'bloody clutches of Pakistan': Yogi Adityanath
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary. According to a report by ANI, he credited Mookerjee with saving West Bengal from the "bloody clutches of Pakistan." Adityanath called him a great son of Bharat Mata and a "stalwart freedom fighter." He also highlighted Mookerjee's role in national unity and said his legacy continues to inspire.
Commemorative events
BJP leaders recall Mookerjee's contributions
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across India paid tribute to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told the news agency that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing Mookerjee's vision of self-reliance. He recalled Mookerjee's contribution to India's industrial policy and said PM Modi is committed to advancing the country based on that principle. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also paid tribute, saying Mookerjee's vision for national unity had been realized with the abrogation of Article 370.
National tribute
PM Modi pays tribute to Dr Mookerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr. Mookerjee, calling him one of India's "most remarkable nation-builders." In a post on X, he wrote that Dr. Mookerjee dedicated himself to India's unity, dignity and progress. He praised his contributions as an educationist and thinker who supported innovation and industrial self-reliance. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also paid floral tributes at his residence in Jaipur.
Historical impact
Know more about Dr Mookerjee
Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, which is now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was an educationist and statesman who pushed for India's complete independence as its political goal. He was also known for his humanitarian efforts during the Bengal Famine.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026