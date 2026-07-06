Mookerjee saved Bengal from 'bloody clutches of Pakistan': Yogi Adityanath

Historical impact

Know more about Dr Mookerjee

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, which is now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was an educationist and statesman who pushed for India's complete independence as its political goal. He was also known for his humanitarian efforts during the Bengal Famine.