Appointing counting supervisors, assistants is ECI's discretion: SC tells Trinamool

The Supreme Court has observed during the hearing that the All India Trinamool Congress 's (TMC) plea challenging the appointment of central government and public sector unit (PSU) employees as counting supervisors and assistants in West Bengal's assembly election. The court observed that such appointments are within the exclusive discretion of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The decision comes after a similar ruling by the Calcutta High Court, which also upheld ECI's decision.

Bias allegations Calcutta HC upheld ECI's decision The Calcutta High Court had earlier dismissed the AITC's petition, stating that there is no restriction on appointing employees from central or state services. The court emphasized judicial intervention during elections should only be in cases of clear illegality. It rejected the party's concerns over potential bias, citing safeguards like micro-observers and CCTV cameras to ensure transparency in counting.

Legal arguments TMC's apprehensions addressed by court Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal had argued for the TMC in the Supreme Court, citing an ECI circular expressing apprehensions of discrepancy with central government nominees. However, Justice Joymalya Bagchi countered that it doesn't matter if a nominee is from the center or not, as counting agents and supervisors will be present from all sides. The court said choosing from one pool isn't incorrect under the regulations.

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