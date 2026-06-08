The meeting will see representatives from 23 political parties

INDIA bloc meeting: TVK not invited, DMK's absence sparks debate

By Snehil Singh 10:44 am Jun 08, 202610:44 am

What's the story

The Tamil Nadu-based Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has not received an invitation to the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting will be held at Delhi's Constitution Club and is expected to see representatives from 23 political parties. The Congress party, which is allied with the TVK in Tamil Nadu, has said that parties without Members of Parliament (MPs) are not invited to attend this meeting.