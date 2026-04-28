'Understand this...': IPS officer on poll duty warns TMC candidate 

In West Bengal 's Falta constituency, IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has issued a stern warning to relatives of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Jehangir Khan. Sharma, an encounter specialist on poll duty, was responding to complaints of voter intimidation in the area. Upon reaching the location where Khan's family resides, locals and police were initially reluctant to reveal his address.

Warning issued 'If anyone indulges in wrongdoing, we will take strict action' After eventually locating Khan's residence, Sharma addressed his relatives with a clear message. "Make sure he understands. If there are complaints of people being threatened, we will deal with it properly. If anyone indulges in wrongdoing or tries to harass voters, we will take strict action," he said. He also warned that if complaints continued, they would take it up seriously and ensure that there are no further complaints later.

Security questioned Sharma questions additional police personnel deployed at Khan's residence During his visit, Sharma also noticed an unusual security arrangement at the TMC leader's residence. He found 14 West Bengal Police personnel on duty when only 10 were sanctioned for Khan's Y-category security. This discrepancy led Sharma to seek an explanation from the local Superintendent of Police over the additional deployment.

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Political backlash BJP IT cell chief backs encounter specialist's warning The incident has sparked a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC trading barbs over Sharma's actions. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya supported Sharma's warning, saying he had "set the tone" by firmly addressing Khan's family members. Calling the IPS officer the "Singham" of UP Police, Malviya emphasized that "the era of intimidation and impunity is over," adding that law and order would prevail and those trying to influence elections would be held accountable.

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Twitter Post TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares video Mera Fair & Lovely babua @DripsAjaypal - Hum toh woh log hai joh kaidey se apke Chhota Fanta aur Bada Fanta ka bhi ilaaj kar lete hai!! Herogiri thoda samhaal ke kijiye. pic.twitter.com/eLOrg5bQOi — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 27, 2026

Criticism voiced AITC slams BJP over encounter specialist's past However, the TMC slammed Sharma's appointment and past record. The party alleged that he was "parachuted in" by the Election Commission and had a reputation built on controversial "encounters." They also cited past allegations against him, including his removal from Rampur in 2020 and an internal probe into a cash-for-postings racket. The party warned that any conduct "unbecoming of a neutral observer" would invite consequences, adding, "Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh."