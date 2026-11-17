He said approximately two crore 58 lakh citizens are currently not included in the voter list.

The clarification comes after CM Yogi Adityanath expressed concerns over the alleged deletion of Hindu voters' names from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He claimed 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing and pointed out that Muslim voter population increased by 1.65% post-revision.

He also claimed that 55 lakh Hindu voters, beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, had also been left out.