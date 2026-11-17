Yogi claims '1.27cr Hindu voters missing;' poll officer replies
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has clarified that the Election Commission's database does not include details about voters' religion or caste. Speaking at a press conference, Rinwa said it is impossible to analyze electoral rolls based on these factors. "Our database does not contain information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details; therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral rolls," he said.
Yogi
Yogi raises concern over missing Hindu voters
He said approximately two crore 58 lakh citizens are currently not included in the voter list.
The clarification comes after CM Yogi Adityanath expressed concerns over the alleged deletion of Hindu voters' names from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
He claimed 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing and pointed out that Muslim voter population increased by 1.65% post-revision.
He also claimed that 55 lakh Hindu voters, beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, had also been left out.
Voter statistics
Draft voter list has over 13.58 crore voters
Rinwa said the draft electoral roll for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women.
This is an increase of over 18 lakh voters since the Special Summary Revision (SSR) after SIR was published in April.
The draft list also has 11,83,352 voters aged between 18-19 years.
"The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16," Rinwa said.
Publication date
Final voter list to be published in January
The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after disposal of claims and objections by December 28.
He said the "electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year," and eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final list.
Special camps will be held at all polling stations across Uttar Pradesh on November 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 10:00am to 4:00pm to facilitate the process.