UP minister mocks Unnao survivor, mother after they are manhandled

The Unnao rape survivor and her mother were forcibly removed from a protest at Delhi 's India Gate on Tuesday. The protest was against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the sentence of convicted former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Panchayati Raj OP Rajbhar laughed off the situation, saying, "But her home is in Unnao..." when asked about it.

Twitter Post Twitter Post What the actual F*ck??



UP minister OP Rajbhar is literally mocking the Unnao Rape victim infront of the camera!!



I'm done with this country dude!! The rage I feel right now!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2NEtfMjwLm — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) December 24, 2025

Court ruling Delhi High Court suspends Sengar's sentence The Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 rape case, pending his appeal against a 2019 conviction. The court imposed conditions on Sengar, including staying within Delhi and not entering a five-kilometer radius of the survivor's home. Violation of these conditions would lead to automatic cancellation of bail. However, Sengar remains jailed for a separate 10-year sentence related to another case.

Survivor's response Survivor expresses fear, plans to appeal The survivor, who was a minor when the crime occurred, expressed fear for her family and said the court's decision was "kaal (death)" for them. She said she would appeal to the Supreme Court against this decision. The survivor also claimed that security for her family members had been withdrawn after Sengar's release on bail.

Protest aftermath Protesters detained, mother forced off moving bus On Tuesday evening, the survivor and her mother were detained after staging a protest at India Gate. They planned to speak to the media at Mandi House but were taken away by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A shocking incident occurred when the survivor's mother was pushed off a moving bus by CRPF officers. The bus then drove away with the survivor still inside.