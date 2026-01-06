Uttar Pradesh SIR draft list out; 2.89 crore voters removed  

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise aims to update voter lists across 12 states and Union Territories. The final electoral roll will be published on March 6, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the verification process received 12.55 crore voter forms, out of which 46.23 lakh voters were found deceased and 2.89 crore names were untraceable or unverifiable.

Roll revision Largest electoral roll clean-up in UP's history The majority of the deletions were recorded from Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. The draft voter list is a provisional electoral roll that is released prior to the final list. Its objective is to allow voters to verify their information and report any errors. The claims and objections period will be open till February 6, allowing voters to challenge these deletions before the final roll is published on March 6, 2026.

Numbers 2.17 crore voters migrated Rinwa also said that there were 2.17 crore voters who have migrated, were missing or absent, or could not be found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the field. "There were 25.47 lakh voters whose names were registered in more than one place on the voter list... In total, 2.89 crore names were not included in the draft voter list..." he said.