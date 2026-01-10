UP: SIR leads to huge voter name deletions, BJP firefights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on high alert after the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list in Uttar Pradesh revealed a staggering deletion of 2.89 crore voter names. The deletions were mostly concentrated in urban areas, with Lucknow and Ghaziabad witnessing the highest percentages at nearly 30% and 28%, respectively. Other major cities like Balrampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Saharanpur, and Agra also saw significant voter deletions.

Strategic response BJP leaders convene emergency meeting The BJP leadership is taking the matter seriously, especially with upcoming elections on the horizon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state president Pankaj Chaudhary held a virtual meeting with party legislators, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ministers and district presidents. During this meeting, legislators were asked to treat this issue as a personal electoral contest and work on a war footing.

Enrollment drive BJP sets ambitious voter enrollment targets The BJP has set an ambitious target of enrolling over 3.5 crore genuine voters across Uttar Pradesh. This includes new young voters and those deleted from the rolls due to a lack of documents or errors in the electoral rolls. The party aims to add at least 200 voters per polling booth, with an estimated 1.77 lakh booths across the state.

Ongoing efforts BJP leadership emphasizes on continuous effort The BJP leadership has stressed the need for continuous effort to prevent organizational damage. Leaders and workers have been told to work hard so that the party does not suffer losses. Daily booth-level reports are to be submitted to the central office, with special focus on urban votes. District presidents must form teams of 10 and file daily progress reports every evening.