UP: SIR leads to huge voter name deletions, BJP firefights
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on high alert after the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list in Uttar Pradesh revealed a staggering deletion of 2.89 crore voter names. The deletions were mostly concentrated in urban areas, with Lucknow and Ghaziabad witnessing the highest percentages at nearly 30% and 28%, respectively. Other major cities like Balrampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Saharanpur, and Agra also saw significant voter deletions.
Strategic response
BJP leaders convene emergency meeting
The BJP leadership is taking the matter seriously, especially with upcoming elections on the horizon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state president Pankaj Chaudhary held a virtual meeting with party legislators, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ministers and district presidents. During this meeting, legislators were asked to treat this issue as a personal electoral contest and work on a war footing.
Enrollment drive
BJP sets ambitious voter enrollment targets
The BJP has set an ambitious target of enrolling over 3.5 crore genuine voters across Uttar Pradesh. This includes new young voters and those deleted from the rolls due to a lack of documents or errors in the electoral rolls. The party aims to add at least 200 voters per polling booth, with an estimated 1.77 lakh booths across the state.
Ongoing efforts
BJP leadership emphasizes on continuous effort
The BJP leadership has stressed the need for continuous effort to prevent organizational damage. Leaders and workers have been told to work hard so that the party does not suffer losses. Daily booth-level reports are to be submitted to the central office, with special focus on urban votes. District presidents must form teams of 10 and file daily progress reports every evening.
Leadership deployment
BJP deploys leaders for voter enrollment
The party high command has also deployed K Laxman, OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP, to oversee the voter enrollment process. This comes after the Election Commission published a draft electoral roll with 2.89 crore deletions and 12.55 crore retained names. The BJP's UP unit met to discuss concerns over these exclusions ahead of next year's Assembly elections.