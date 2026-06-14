Shashi Tharoor slams US over Indian sailors' deaths

Diplomatic engagement

Jaishankar speaks to US counterpart over incident

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his US counterpart Marco Rubio over the incident. The MEA is in touch with US authorities for further clarification. This comes after at least three foreign tankers with Indian crew members were attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman recently. The attacks have raised concerns over civilian safety and disrupted commercial shipping in the region.