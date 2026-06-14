Shashi Tharoor slams US over Indian sailors' deaths
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed the United States for not expressing regret over the killing of three Indian crew members in a recent military strike. The incident took place when the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello was attacked off the Oman coast during a US operation in the Gulf of Oman. The attack was part of efforts to secure busy maritime trade routes amid heightened tensions and military actions.
Diplomatic criticism
US statement 'deeply shocking': Tharoor
Tharoor, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, took to the social media platform X to express his dismay at Washington's response. He wrote, "Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives." The Congress MP questioned why non-lethal means couldn't have been used to stop non-compliant vessels.
Maritime safety
Are they all considered fair game for US missiles now?
Tharoor also highlighted that most merchant ships passing through these waters have Indian crew members. He asked if they are now considered collateral damage in military operations. "Practically every merchant ship navigating these crucial waters has Indian crew on board. Are they all considered fair game for US missiles now?" he asked. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sought detailed information about the incident from US authorities.
Twitter Post
Shashi Tharoor criticizes US statement
Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2026
Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been… pic.twitter.com/heUIOGuulG
Diplomatic engagement
Jaishankar speaks to US counterpart over incident
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his US counterpart Marco Rubio over the incident. The MEA is in touch with US authorities for further clarification. This comes after at least three foreign tankers with Indian crew members were attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman recently. The attacks have raised concerns over civilian safety and disrupted commercial shipping in the region.