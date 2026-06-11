'Us or Abhishek: TMC loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata 

Allegations detailed

Kalyan's allegations against Abhishek

Kalyan claimed he was informed at midnight that another lawyer would represent Abhishek. "I will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because I do not like his arrogant attitude. I have spent 45 years in this profession....How can he humiliate me? I'm senior to him in politics as well.....He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him," he said.