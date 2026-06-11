'Us or Abhishek: TMC loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has publicly criticized party leader Abhishek Banerjee, alleging he was replaced as counsel in a signature forgery case at the last minute. He accused Abhishek of arrogance and disrespecting senior leaders, demanding TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee choose between them. "Choose us or Abhishek," he said, adding that if she believed the party couldn't function without her nephew, he'd step aside.
Allegations detailed
Kalyan's allegations against Abhishek
Kalyan claimed he was informed at midnight that another lawyer would represent Abhishek. "I will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because I do not like his arrogant attitude. I have spent 45 years in this profession....How can he humiliate me? I'm senior to him in politics as well.....He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him," he said.
Legal proceedings
Court grants interim protection to Abhishek
The Calcutta High Court has granted Abhishek interim protection from arrest in the forgery case. He has been asked to appear before the West Bengal CID by 6:00pm on Thursday. The controversy began over a proposal to recognize Trinamool's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition, which allegedly had forged signatures of some MLAs. Two TMC MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, complained to the Speaker about the resolution, calling it "manufactured and fabricated." They were expelled later for "anti-party activities."
Ongoing probe
Investigation intensifies, TMC office raided
The investigation intensified after CID visited Abhishek's residence and the TMC office near Mamata's home. They sought access to CCTV footage as part of their probe. According to CID, the visit was prompted by a reply submitted by Abhishek. "Abhishek stated that....signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office...Based on that statement, we have come here," an officer said. During the hearing, the state government argued that Abhishek had gone from being a witness to an accused.
Political fallout
Kishore Datta now Abhishek's lawyer
Kalyan said he was present during the CID searches and questioned why the agency had brought along two witnesses who he claimed were linked to the BJP. He told India Today that he filed a petition challenging the searches. However, before he could appear for the hearing, he was told the matter would be represented by another counsel, Kishore Datta. "I'll not accept such arrogant behavior. I will tell Mamata-- either keep Abhishek and let us go" or vice versa.