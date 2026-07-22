'Using students as political tools': Dharmendra Pradhan on Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using students as "political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament" after opposition leaders protested outside Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday. The protest was held over a police crackdown on protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during their "Chalo Sansad" march. They were demanding action on the NEET paper leak controversy and the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan.
Protest criticism
Congress prioritizing political spectacle over democratic debate: Pradhan
Reacting to the protest held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Pradhan, in a post on X, alleged that the Congress prioritized "political spectacle over democratic debate."
He claimed their "objective was never solutions for students, it was a disruption to make political headlines."
The minister said the government was ready to discuss the NEET issue in Parliament yet the "Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate."
Security concerns
'Students of India deserve far better'
"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," he said.
"Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," he said, adding that "the students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption."
Detention details
Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi detained during protest
After the protest, Delhi Police detained several opposition leaders, including Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
They were trying to reach Prime Minister Modi's residence when they were stopped.
Visuals showed Rahul being carried away by security personnel while Priyanka held onto a police bus door during her detention.
The leaders were released hours later.
March aftermath
CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march turns violent
The CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday had turned violent, with police using tear gas and batons to disperse protesters.
The clash left behind damaged public property and over 70 detained.
Officials admitted that they had underestimated the size of the crowd, estimating it to be around 35,000, while protestors and eyewitnesses said it was at least double that size. Around 2,000 police officers and 20 paramilitary forces were deployed.