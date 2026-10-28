Uttar Pradesh MLC results: SP scores big in Modi's constituency
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has retained the Varanasi Teachers' MLC seat and is set for a decisive victory in the Varanasi Graduates' constituency. SP's Lal Bihari Yadav defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pramod Kumar Mishra by 4,898 votes in the Teachers' seat. In the Varanasi Graduates' constituency, Samajwadi Party's Ashutosh Sinha is leading against BJP's Kedar Nath Singh.
Election update
SP leads in 1 more seat
The SP also won the Agra Teachers' constituency.
The BJP won Lucknow Teachers,' Meerut-Saharanpur Teachers,' Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers,' and Meerut-Saharanpur Graduates's constituencies.
In 2020, the BJP won six of these 11 seats, and independents won two. The elections for these seats were held on Friday, months before the assembly polls due in Uttar Pradesh next year.
Leadership praise
Yadav credits win to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
SP leaders have hailed the victory as a sign of changing political sentiments in Uttar Pradesh.
After the victory, Yadav credited the win to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He said teachers stood firmly with the SP due to Yadav's positive approach.
"The party has been able to contest strongly across all seats in UP because of the positive approach of our national president," he told ANI.
Election analysis
Teachers have received nothing but humiliation from BJP: Akhilesh
Bolstered by this performance, Akhilesh said teachers have received nothing but humiliation from the BJP.
"Every teacher will remember the conspiracy to make them perform the most degrading and unwanted task of collecting fodder. They will fulfill their 'Guru Sankalp' by defeating the BJP in the 2027 elections," Akhilesh tweeted.