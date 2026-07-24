Vande Mataram bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
What's the story
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Friday tabled the National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026, also known as the Vande Mataram Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971. It proposes to give legal protection to the Vande Mataram, similar to that currently given to the National Anthem.
Opposition response
CPI MP alleges bill diverts attention from student protests
The introduction of the bill was met with opposition from CPI MPs P Sandosh Kumar and John Brittas.
Kumar opposed the bill, alleging it aimed to create a divide between Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
He also alleged that the legislation was an attempt to divert attention from ongoing student protests.
Accusations
Opposition accuses government of 'manufacturing patriotism'
Opposition MPs accused the government of trying to "manufacture patriotism" with this bill.
They alleged it was a ploy to distract from the NEET paper leak controversy and their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:00am on Monday.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, where opposition members protested over the NEET-UG issue. Despite repeated requests from the Chair, their protests continued, leading to the adjournment till 11:00am on Monday.
Lok Sabha disruption
Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted over NEET-UG paper leak issue
Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, where Opposition members protested over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.
Despite repeated requests from the Chair, they entered the Well of the House.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government was ready for a discussion on NEET and appealed to the Opposition not to impose conditions.
Government assurance
Bill provisions
The bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act of 1971, making desecration or disrespect of the country's national symbols, such as the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.
According to the bill's provisions, any act that causes obstruction in the singing of the national anthem or insults it in any way would be made punishable.