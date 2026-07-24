Vande Mataram bill tabled in Rajya Sabha 

Opposition MPs accused the government of trying to "manufacture patriotism" with this bill.

They alleged it was a ploy to distract from the NEET paper leak controversy and their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:00am on Monday.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, where opposition members protested over the NEET-UG issue. Despite repeated requests from the Chair, their protests continued, leading to the adjournment till 11:00am on Monday.