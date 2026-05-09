VCK chief backs Vijay's TVK for Tamil Nadu government

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay , has emerged as the single largest party in its debut Tamil Nadu assembly election. The party won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118. However, it has secured support from Congress and other smaller parties. In a major political development, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan extended support to TVK for government formation.

Support letter Thirumavalavan hands over letter of support to TVK VCK chief Thirumavalavan handed over a letter of support to TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna for government formation. The development comes after TVK's general secretary, Nirmal Anand, met Thirumavalavan. "Victory," Arjuna said, showing the letter from VCK extending support to TVK on government formation. This move is expected to solidify Vijay's chances of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

AMMK support AMMK backs AIADMK's EPS Meanwhile, the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) has extended its support to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami's claim to form the government. The party urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite Palaniswami to be sworn in as Chief Minister. However, this support comes after TVK's victory and Congress's backing for Vijay.

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PMK appeal PMK founder urges governor to invite Vijay Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has also urged Governor Arlekar to invite Vijay as Chief Minister. He stressed that the democratic mandate should be respected and the single largest party must be given a chance. "Everyone has a duty to bow before the people's verdict," Ramadoss said in his statement.

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Legal challenge Plea in SC against Tamil Nadu governor In a legal twist, retired IPS officer M Ramasubramani has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Arlekar's refusal to invite Vijay. He argued that the governor's decision is unconstitutional and prevents the party from proving its majority in the Assembly. The plea contends that denying an invitation to TVK violates constitutional norms established by previous Supreme Court judgments.