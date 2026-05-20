Kerala CM VD Satheesan scraps LDF's controversial  SilverLine rail project

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has announced the scrapping of the controversial Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod SilverLine rail corridor project. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The project, which was launched by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, had faced massive public resistance and political opposition over concerns related to land acquisition and displacement.

Project cancelation Proposed in 2019 by Pinarayi Vijayan government The K-Rail project was proposed in 2019 by the Pinarayi Vijayan government as a 530km semi-high-speed railway corridor. It aimed to connect Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod. The alignment for the SilverLine project necessitated the acquisition of more than 1,200 hectares of land, much of which ran through heavily populated residential neighborhoods. It faced widespread protests over the land acquisition that affected over 10,000 families and environmental concerns about potential flooding due to track-elevation embankments.

Project concerns Critics raised concerns over financing model Critics had also raised concerns over the project's financing model, which was estimated to cost ₹63,941 crore, with over 50% expected through international bilateral loans. This would place a significant fiscal burden on the state. The previous government had argued that existing railway lines were congested and slow due to curves and dense population. They contended road traffic on NH corridors was worsening and faster north-south connectivity was essential for economic growth.

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