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Home / News / Politics News / Kerala CM VD Satheesan scraps LDF's controversial  SilverLine rail project
Kerala CM VD Satheesan scraps LDF's controversial  SilverLine rail project
The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting

Kerala CM VD Satheesan scraps LDF's controversial  SilverLine rail project

By Chanshimla Varah
May 20, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has announced the scrapping of the controversial Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod SilverLine rail corridor project. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The project, which was launched by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, had faced massive public resistance and political opposition over concerns related to land acquisition and displacement.

Project cancelation

Proposed in 2019 by Pinarayi Vijayan government

The K-Rail project was proposed in 2019 by the Pinarayi Vijayan government as a 530km semi-high-speed railway corridor. It aimed to connect Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod. The alignment for the SilverLine project necessitated the acquisition of more than 1,200 hectares of land, much of which ran through heavily populated residential neighborhoods. It faced widespread protests over the land acquisition that affected over 10,000 families and environmental concerns about potential flooding due to track-elevation embankments.

Project concerns

Critics raised concerns over financing model

Critics had also raised concerns over the project's financing model, which was estimated to cost ₹63,941 crore, with over 50% expected through international bilateral loans. This would place a significant fiscal burden on the state. The previous government had argued that existing railway lines were congested and slow due to curves and dense population. They contended road traffic on NH corridors was worsening and faster north-south connectivity was essential for economic growth.

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Project cancelation

Land acquisition proceedings canceled

Satheesan announced that the Revenue Department has been directed to remove all survey stones installed for land demarcation under the scrapped project. He said, "All land acquisition proceedings initiated for the project stand canceled." The state government also plans to file affidavits before courts to withdraw cases related to protests against K-Rail after reviewing their nature.

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