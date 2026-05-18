VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM 

Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday. The ceremony was held at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram , and was attended by top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi , Priyanka Gandhi, and the CMs of Karnataka and Telangana. The event will also mark the swearing-in of 20 ministers, including 11 from the Congress and five from its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Twitter Post Satheesan takes oath #WATCH | Congress leader VD Satheesan takes oath as Chief Minister of Keralam at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram



(Source: PRD) pic.twitter.com/MKCPgnpO3F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Election victory UDF won 102 out of 140 seats The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, won the Kerala assembly elections, winning 102 out of 140 seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) managed to secure only 35 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats. This marks a major shift in power after a decade of LDF rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

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Cabinet composition Cabinet includes senior Congress leaders, 1st-time ministers from IUML The cabinet includes senior Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and Sunny Joseph. It also has first-time ministers from IUML: PK Kunhalikutty, KM Shaji, VE Abdul Gafoor, N Shamsudheen and PK Basheer. Other allies in the cabinet are Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress-Joseph), Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party), Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress-Jacob) and C.P. John (Communist Marxist Party).

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Inclusive governance Social and regional balance maintained in cabinet Satheesan stated that the names were chosen following two days of intense negotiations among alliance leaders, taking into account the coalition's social and regional balance. He said, "There are deserving leaders among the 63 MLAs of the Congress who we could not, unfortunately, accommodate." The cabinet also reflects efforts to maintain social harmony with representation from various communities, including Nair, Ezhava, SC and Christian communities.